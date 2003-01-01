Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Signatures

Signatures

John Michael Talbot

Troubadour for the Lord Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2003

1

Lilies Of The Field

John Michael Talbot

6:06

2

Come Worship The Lord

John Michael Talbot

4:14

3

One Faith

John Michael Talbot

4:11

4

God Alone Is Enough

John Michael Talbot

4:09

5

Come Holy Spirit

John Michael Talbot

4:41

6

The Magnificat: Prelude Of Faith / Holy Is His Name

John Michael Talbot

5:52

7

The Hiding Place

John Michael Talbot

4:13

8

Only In God

John Michael Talbot

3:29

9

The Simple Hearts

John Michael Talbot

3:40

10

Advent Suite

John Michael Talbot

5:05

11

Healer Of My Soul

John Michael Talbot

4:10

12

I Am The Bread Of Life

John Michael Talbot

5:11

13

I Abandon Myself

John Michael Talbot

2:49

14

I Surrender / St. Theres's Prayer

John Michael Talbot

6:11

15

Because You Are Chosen

John Michael Talbot

3:58

1

Lilies Of The Field

John Michael Talbot

6:06

2

Come Worship The Lord

John Michael Talbot

4:14

3

One Faith

John Michael Talbot

4:11

4

God Alone Is Enough

John Michael Talbot

4:09

5

Come Holy Spirit

John Michael Talbot

4:41

6

The Magnificat: Prelude Of Faith / Holy Is His Name

John Michael Talbot

5:52

7

The Hiding Place

John Michael Talbot

4:13

8

Only In God

John Michael Talbot

3:29

9

The Simple Hearts

John Michael Talbot

3:40

10

Advent Suite

John Michael Talbot

5:05

11

Healer Of My Soul

John Michael Talbot

4:10

12

I Am The Bread Of Life

John Michael Talbot

5:11

13

I Abandon Myself

John Michael Talbot

2:49

14

I Surrender / St. Theres's Prayer

John Michael Talbot

6:11

15

Because You Are Chosen

John Michael Talbot

3:58

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Songs from Solitude

Songs from Solitude

Постер альбома The Inner Room

The Inner Room

Постер альбома Audio Teachings from Nothing Is Impossible

Audio Teachings from Nothing Is Impossible

Постер альбома Worship and Bow Down

Worship and Bow Down

Постер альбома The Troubadour Years

The Troubadour Years

Постер альбома Living Water - 50th

Living Water - 50th