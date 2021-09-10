Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Gods of Debauchery

Gods of Debauchery

Seven Spires

Frontiers Records s.r.l.  • Метал  • 2021

1

Wanderer's Prayer

Seven Spires

1:42

2

Gods of Debauchery

Seven Spires

6:46

3

The Cursed Muse

Seven Spires

4:19

4

Ghost of Yesterday

Seven Spires

3:53

5

Lightbringer

Seven SpiresCasey Lee Wiliams

3:03

6

Echoes of Eternity

Seven Spires

5:13

7

Shadow on an Endless Sea

Seven Spires

5:10

8

Dare to Live

 🅴

Seven Spires

4:43

9

In Sickness, In Health

Seven Spires

4:20

10

This God is Dead

Seven SpiresRoy Khan

10:37

11

Oceans of Time

Seven Spires

4:18

12

The Unforgotten Name

Seven SpiresJon Pyres

5:26

13

Gods Amongst Men

Seven Spires

4:10

14

Dreamchaser

Seven Spires

5:39

15

Through Lifetimes

 🅴

Seven Spires

4:12

16

Fall with Me

Seven Spires

3:59

1

Wanderer's Prayer

Seven Spires

1:42

2

Gods of Debauchery

Seven Spires

6:46

3

The Cursed Muse

Seven Spires

4:19

4

Ghost of Yesterday

Seven Spires

3:53

5

Lightbringer

Seven SpiresCasey Lee Wiliams

3:03

6

Echoes of Eternity

Seven Spires

5:13

7

Shadow on an Endless Sea

Seven Spires

5:10

8

Dare to Live

 🅴

Seven Spires

4:43

9

In Sickness, In Health

Seven Spires

4:20

10

This God is Dead

Seven SpiresRoy Khan

10:37

11

Oceans of Time

Seven Spires

4:18

12

The Unforgotten Name

Seven SpiresJon Pyres

5:26

13

Gods Amongst Men

Seven Spires

4:10

14

Dreamchaser

Seven Spires

5:39

15

Through Lifetimes

 🅴

Seven Spires

4:12

16

Fall with Me

Seven Spires

3:59

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Unforgotten Name

The Unforgotten Name

Постер альбома Lightbringer

Lightbringer

Постер альбома Gods of Debauchery

Gods of Debauchery

Постер альбома This God is Dead

This God is Dead

Постер альбома The Cursed Muse

The Cursed Muse

Постер альбома Emerald Seas

Emerald Seas

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Through Life and Death (Deluxe Edition)

Through Life and Death (Deluxe Edition)

Постер альбома Misery Escape

Misery Escape

Постер альбома Alive or Just Breathing

Alive or Just Breathing

Постер альбома Resolution

Resolution

Постер альбома Iv: One with the Storm

Iv: One with the Storm

Постер альбома Extremist

Extremist