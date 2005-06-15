Слушатели
Kozme
1
Don't Claim the Fame (feat. Big Snipes)
Big SnipesKozme
2
F@ck Your Situation (feat. Mr. Knightowl)
Mr. KnightowlKozme
3
Down for Me
4
If You Should Lose Me (feat. Mr. Knightowl)
5
Perdoname (feat. C-Blunt)
C, BluntKozme
6
Trust No Bitch (feat. C-Blunt and El Catrin)
C, BluntEl CatrinKozme
7
Gangstas Like You (feat. Mr. Shadow, C-Blunt)
Mr. ShadowC, BluntKozme
8
You Can't Hit What You Can't See (feat. C-Blunt)
9
Let's Get It Right
10
Mamasita Chicanita
11
Two Lovers
12
Ho's Aint Shit (feat. C-Blunt)
13
Life Keeps Rollin On (feat. C-Blunt)
14
The Struggle (feat. Mr. G., Rhythm, Caper, C-Blunt)
Mr GRhythmCaperC, BluntKozme
15
Didn't Wanna Have to Do It (Mr. Knightowl)
A Hustlers Advocate
Won't Let You Down
Im the Boss
Summer Time
Mr. Knightowl Presents: Kozme - Better Late Than Never
Better Late Than Never