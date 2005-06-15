Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Better Late Than Never

Better Late Than Never

Kozme

Sawed Off Records  • Хип-хоп  • 2005

1

Don't Claim the Fame (feat. Big Snipes)

 🅴

Big SnipesKozme

4:27

2

F@ck Your Situation (feat. Mr. Knightowl)

 🅴

Mr. KnightowlKozme

3:26

3

Down for Me

 🅴

Kozme

3:57

4

If You Should Lose Me (feat. Mr. Knightowl)

 🅴

Kozme

4:31

5

Perdoname (feat. C-Blunt)

 🅴

C, BluntKozme

4:28

6

Trust No Bitch (feat. C-Blunt and El Catrin)

 🅴

C, BluntEl CatrinKozme

5:20

7

Gangstas Like You (feat. Mr. Shadow, C-Blunt)

 🅴

Mr. ShadowC, BluntKozme

5:12

8

You Can't Hit What You Can't See (feat. C-Blunt)

 🅴

C, BluntKozme

4:08

9

Let's Get It Right

 🅴

Kozme

3:57

10

Mamasita Chicanita

 🅴

Kozme

4:36

11

Two Lovers

 🅴

Kozme

3:53

12

Ho's Aint Shit (feat. C-Blunt)

 🅴

C, BluntKozme

3:12

13

Life Keeps Rollin On (feat. C-Blunt)

 🅴

C, BluntKozme

5:16

14

The Struggle (feat. Mr. G., Rhythm, Caper, C-Blunt)

 🅴

Mr GRhythmCaperC, BluntKozme

4:31

15

Didn't Wanna Have to Do It (Mr. Knightowl)

 🅴

Mr. KnightowlKozme

4:06

