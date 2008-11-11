Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Platium State

Platium State

Various

Mandatory Digital  • Зарубежный рэп  • 2008

1

Way I Live

 🅴

Hood Surgeon

1:43

2

Long Beach Compton (feat. Knockturnal)

 🅴

Knoc-Turn'AlHood Surgeon

3:53

3

New Testament

 🅴

Hood SurgeonAleus

4:00

4

Cold Game (feat. Young G & L Courdeleon)

 🅴

Young GL CourdeleonAleus

4:06

5

In These Streetz (feat. J Lowe)

 🅴

J LoweHood SurgeonAleus

4:26

6

Bounce

 🅴

Hood SurgeonAleus

1:08

7

Independent (feat. Juvenile, J Lowe & Tom 2wice)

 🅴

JuvenileJ LoweTom 2wiceAleus

4:33

8

The One (feat. Ill Pete & J Lowe)

 🅴

Ill PeteJ LoweAleus

4:17

9

Platinum State (feat. Yukmouth, Sina & J Lowe)

 🅴

YukmouthS I N AJ LoweAleus

4:41

10

Rock a By Baby

 🅴

Hook SurgeonAleus

5:00

11

Ballin (feat. T.I. & J Lowe)

 🅴

T.I.J LoweAleus

4:50

12

Legacy Continuez

 🅴

Hood Surgeon

3:17

13

Hater Preview

 🅴

The Haters

1:31

14

All I Need

 🅴

Hood Surgeon

1:58

15

N.W.A.

 🅴

Hood Surgeon

1:33

16

So Hood (feat. JT the Bigga Figga, Paypa)

 🅴

JT the Bigga FiggaPaypaHood Surgeon

3:43

17

Paradise (Preview)

 🅴

Hood Surgeon

2:15

18

Bulletz Fly (feat. The Game & J Lowe)

 🅴

The GameJ LoweAleus

3:57

19

Cheeze By the Case (feat. Daz Dillinger & Shawn F.)

 🅴

Daz DillingerShawn F.Aleus

3:22

