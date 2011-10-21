Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Folk Influences

Folk Influences

Ronnie Hawkins

Putlabel  • Рок  • 2011

1

Summertime

Ronnie Hawkins

2:41

2

Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

Ronnie Hawkins

2:18

3

I Game My Love a Cherry

Ronnie Hawkins

2:58

4

Brave Man

Ronnie Hawkins

2:37

5

A Poor Wayfaring Stranger

Ronnie Hawkins

2:54

6

Virginia Bride

Ronnie Hawkins

2:23

7

Mister and Mississippi

Ronnie Hawkins

2:33

8

John Henry

Ronnie Hawkins

2:02

9

Fare Thee Well

Ronnie Hawkins

3:02

10

One Out of a Hundred

Ronnie Hawkins

2:22

11

The Death of Floyd Collins

Ronnie Hawkins

3:07

12

Love from Afar

Ronnie Hawkins

2:30

