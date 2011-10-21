Folk Influences

Слушатели
Ronnie Hawkins
1
Summertime
2
Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
3
I Game My Love a Cherry
4
Brave Man
5
A Poor Wayfaring Stranger
6
Virginia Bride
7
Mister and Mississippi
8
John Henry
9
Fare Thee Well
10
One Out of a Hundred
11
The Death of Floyd Collins
12
Love from Afar
Home from the Forest
Sings The Songs Of Hank Williams
Movie Songs
Ronnie Hawkins - Vintage Sounds
Those Draftin' Blues
Arrows in the Gale
