Joe Barry
1
Heartbroken Love
2
Yonder Comes a Sucker
3
You Belong to My Heart
4
Bouquet of Roses
5
Little Papoose
6
Any Old Time
7
The Rain Came
8
Come What May
9
At the Party
10
Fats in the Fire
11
Come on Home
12
Why Did You Say Goodbye
13
Three's a Crowd
14
Today I Started Loving You Again
15
A Fool Such as I
16
Loneliest Boy in Town
17
Bouquet of Roses #2
18
Little Papoose #2
19
You Belong to My Heart #2
20
Yonder Comes a Sucker #2
21
Yonder Goes a Sucker
22
Fats in the Fire #2
23
Fats in the Fire #3
24
Paulit Ulit
A Fool to Care
Everything's Alright
Voices Of Americana: Joe Barry AKA Roosevelt Jones
Voices Of Americana: The Loneliest Boy In Town