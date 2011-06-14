Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bouquet of Roses

Bouquet of Roses

Joe Barry

Demon S&C (CC)  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Heartbroken Love

Joe Barry

2:42

2

Yonder Comes a Sucker

Joe Barry

2:42

3

You Belong to My Heart

Joe Barry

1:57

4

Bouquet of Roses

Joe Barry

2:19

5

Little Papoose

Joe Barry

2:26

6

Any Old Time

Joe Barry

2:03

7

The Rain Came

Joe Barry

2:38

8

Come What May

Joe Barry

1:57

9

At the Party

Joe Barry

2:48

10

Fats in the Fire

Joe Barry

3:09

11

Come on Home

Joe Barry

2:35

12

Why Did You Say Goodbye

Joe Barry

2:46

13

Three's a Crowd

Joe Barry

2:33

14

Today I Started Loving You Again

Joe Barry

2:33

15

A Fool Such as I

Joe Barry

2:25

16

Loneliest Boy in Town

Joe Barry

2:56

17

Bouquet of Roses #2

Joe Barry

2:23

18

Little Papoose #2

Joe Barry

2:32

19

You Belong to My Heart #2

Joe Barry

2:02

20

Yonder Comes a Sucker #2

Joe Barry

2:47

21

Yonder Goes a Sucker

Joe Barry

2:47

22

Fats in the Fire #2

Joe Barry

2:34

23

Fats in the Fire #3

Joe Barry

2:47

24

At the Party

Joe Barry

3:02

