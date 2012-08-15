Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Louis Armstrong and Friends

Louis Armstrong and Friends

Louis Armstrong and Friends

SINETONE AMR  • Джаз  • 2012

1

Saint Louis Blues, Pt.1

Louis ArmstrongFriends

2:45

2

Saint Louis Blues, Pt.2

Louis ArmstrongFriends

3:08

3

Will You Won't Be My Baby

Louis ArmstrongFriends

2:50

4

On the Sunny Side of the Street, Pt. 1

Louis ArmstrongFriends

2:58

5

On the Sunny Side of the Street, Pt. 2

Louis ArmstrongFriends

3:09

6

Super Tiger Rag

Louis ArmstrongFriends

3:09

7

Song of the Vipers

Louis ArmstrongFriends

2:57

8

Royal Garden Blues

Louis ArmstrongFriends

5:10

9

Tin Roof Blues

Louis ArmstrongFriends

4:31

10

The Faithful Hussar

Louis ArmstrongFriends

6:11

11

Muskrat Ramble

Louis ArmstrongFriends

5:43

12

All of Me

Louis ArmstrongFriends

4:16

13

Twelfth Street Rag

Louis ArmstrongFriends

4:59

14

Undecided

Louis ArmstrongFriends

3:41

15

Dardanella

Louis ArmstrongFriends

2:59

16

West End Blues

Louis ArmstrongFriends

4:16

17

Tiger Rag

Louis ArmstrongFriends

3:37

