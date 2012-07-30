Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Primrose Lane

Primrose Lane

Dickey Pride

MVE  • Рок  • 2012

1

Slippin' n' Slidin'

Dickey Pride

2:20

2

Dont Make Me Love You

Dickey Pride

2:11

3

Fabulous Cure

Dickey Pride

2:01

4

Midnight Oil

Dickey Pride

2:19

5

Primrose Lane

Dickey Pride

2:09

6

Betty Betty (Go Steady with Me)

Dickey Pride

2:10

7

No John

Dickey Pride

2:06

8

Bye Bye Blackbird

Dickey Pride

2:40

9

Give Me the Simple Life

Dickey Pride

2:23

10

Frantic

Dickey Pride

1:56

11

You're Singing Our Love Song to Somebody Else

Dickey Pride

2:33

12

Lulu's Back in Town

Dickey Pride

2:23

13

They Can't Take That Away from Me

Dickey Pride

3:17

14

Falling in Love

Dickey Pride

2:32

15

There's a Small Hotel

Dickey Pride

2:43

16

Too Close for Comfort

Dickey Pride

3:18

17

Loch Lomond

Dickey Pride

3:12

18

You Turned the Tables on Me

Dickey Pride

2:55

19

I Could Write a Book

Dickey Pride

2:50

20

Isn't This a Lovely Day

Dickey Pride

3:21

21

It's Only a Paper Moon

Dickey Pride

2:29

22

Anything Goes

Dickey Pride

2:48

