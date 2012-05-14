OST: The Mating Urge

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Stanley Wilson
1
The Mating Urge
2
The Sing-Sing (Papua)
3
Music for a Bath (Ceylon)
4
The South Seas Can Can (Trobriand)
5
Zulu Love Magic (Zululand)
6
The Land Divers (New Hebrides)
7
Bali 1 - The Proposal
8
Bali 2 - Nogorood (Abduction of the Bride)
9
Kandy Wedding (Ceylon)
10
Pinchak Knife Fight (Malaya)
11
Ritual of the Fertility Tree (India)
12
Grass Skirt Proposal (New Guinea)
13
Turkana Love Dance (Kenya)
M Squad Theme (From "M Squad")
Pagan Love Medley: The Proposal (Bali) / The Sing-Sing (Papua) / Music for a Bath (Ceylon) / The South Seas Can-Can (Trobriand Islands) / Zulu Love Magic (Zululand) / The Land Divers (New Hebrides) / Abduction of the Bride (Bali) / Kandy Wedding (Ceylon)
Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe and Liederkreis
M Squad & Staccato (Jazz on Film ....Crime Jazz, Vol. 2)
Checkmate & Shotgun Slade (Jazz on Film...Crime Jazz, Vol. 4)
The Music From 'M Squad' + the Music from Mickey Spillane's 'Mike Hammer'
75 More Christmas Songs Remembering Children's Favourites and Junior Choice - For Kids of All Ages (Some Weird and Wacky!)
Grandes Directores, Vol. 3
Happy Christmas, Vol. 1 (The Greatest Successes of Al Time of Christmas)
History Records - American Edition 111 (Original Recordings - Remastered)
Christmas In Cuba (Christmas Collection)
Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer - Mambo