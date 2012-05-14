Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома OST: The Mating Urge

OST: The Mating Urge

Stanley Wilson

SINETONE AMR  • Разная  • 2012

1

The Mating Urge

Stanley Wilson

2:44

2

The Sing-Sing (Papua)

Stanley Wilson

2:13

3

Music for a Bath (Ceylon)

Stanley Wilson

2:34

4

The South Seas Can Can (Trobriand)

Stanley Wilson

2:22

5

Zulu Love Magic (Zululand)

Stanley Wilson

3:51

6

The Land Divers (New Hebrides)

Stanley Wilson

3:25

7

Bali 1 - The Proposal

Stanley Wilson

2:12

8

Bali 2 - Nogorood (Abduction of the Bride)

Stanley Wilson

1:50

9

Kandy Wedding (Ceylon)

Stanley Wilson

2:00

10

Pinchak Knife Fight (Malaya)

Stanley Wilson

2:35

11

Ritual of the Fertility Tree (India)

Stanley Wilson

2:25

12

Grass Skirt Proposal (New Guinea)

Stanley Wilson

2:28

13

Turkana Love Dance (Kenya)

Stanley Wilson

2:25

