Альбом
Постер альбома Cold Satellite

Cold Satellite

Jeffrey Foucault

Continental Record Services  • Alternative  • 2011

1

Deserter's Information Center

Jeffrey Foucault

4:38

2

Cold Satellite

Jeffrey Foucault

4:01

3

Nothing I Wouldn't Do (Except Sta

Jeffrey Foucault

3:56

4

Voices Talking

Jeffrey Foucault

3:15

5

Geese Fly By

Jeffrey Foucault

7:30

6

Twice I Left Her

Jeffrey Foucault

4:57

7

Standing Ovation

Jeffrey Foucault

4:55

8

Call Off the Dogs

Jeffrey Foucault

3:35

9

Late Season (Reprise)

Jeffrey Foucault

1:05

10

There I Go

Jeffrey Foucault

3:50

11

Late Season

Jeffrey Foucault

5:58

12

In Our Own Country

Jeffrey Foucault

3:49

