Альбом
Постер альбома Superstar - Fase Duelos

Superstar - Fase Duelos

Various

Som Livre  • Музыка мира  • 2014

1

Diz Pra Mim (Superstar)

Malta

2:32

2

Pega, Mas Não Se Apega (Superstar)

Tô de Cara

2:36

3

Trem (Superstar)

Suricato

2:48

4

Acredite Irmão (Superstar)

The Soul Session

2:26

5

Homem Com H (Superstar)

Tarcísio Meira's Band

2:29

6

Vamos Fazer Festa (Superstar)

Trio Violada

2:32

7

Back To Black (Superstar)

MARY Di

2:36

8

Wrecking Ball (Superstar)

Move Over

2:35

9

História de Amor (Superstar)

Cidade do Reggae

2:35

10

Música de Jah (Me Faz Tão Bem) [Superstar]

Yute Lions

2:38

11

Mulher de Fases (Superstar)

Depois do Fim

2:41

12

Tic Tac do Amor (Superstar)

Fuzzcas

2:39

13

Esperando Na Janela (Superstar)

LuanForró Estilizado

2:36

14

Pot-Pourri: Além do Mar / Linha do Horizonte (Superstar)

Macucos

2:42

15

Suit & Tie (Superstar)

 🅴

Jamz

2:02

16

Let's Get It Started (Superstar)

Rádio Hits

2:12

17

Reggae Power (Superstar)

Grupo do Bola

2:15

18

Sufoco (Superstar)

Curtindo a Vida

2:14

19

Crazy In Love (Superstar)

Melody

2:08

20

Pega Ladrão (Superstar)

Instinto

2:03

21

É (Superstar)

Gafieira Carioca

2:12

22

Baião (Superstar)

Bicho de Pe

2:37

23

A Novidade (Superstar)

Lion Jump

2:10

24

Tu Vuo Fa L' Americano (Superstar)

Cluster Sisters

2:03

