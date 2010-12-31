Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Over the Top

Over the Top

Watchman & Friends

Continental Record Services  • Разная  • 2010

1

Valse du Pont des Amours

WatchmanFriends

3:33

2

Over the Top

WatchmanFriends

3:37

3

Somewhere in this World

WatchmanFriends

4:38

4

On My Door

WatchmanFriends

4:31

5

Happy Dresses

WatchmanFriends

3:55

6

Go West

WatchmanFriends

4:22

7

To Be Loved By You

WatchmanFriends

5:21

8

Getting Ready for the Evening

WatchmanFriends

3:36

9

Old Friends

WatchmanFriends

3:59

10

Courage, Courage

WatchmanFriends

4:14

11

Restless Heart

WatchmanFriends

3:41

