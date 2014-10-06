Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Namedropper

Namedropper

Jim Bryson, Oh Susanna

Continental Record Services  •  2014

1

Oregon

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

3:07

2

Into My Arms

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

2:45

3

Goodnight

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

3:43

4

Cottonseed

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

2:34

5

Wait Until the Sun Comes Up

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

3:31

6

Mozart for the Cat

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

3:11

7

Provincial Parks

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

3:59

8

Letterbomb

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

3:07

9

Loved You More

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

3:59

10

1955

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

4:02

11

Savings & Loan

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

3:48

12

This Guy

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

3:05

13

Dying Light

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

6:17

14

I Love the Way She Dresses

Jim BrysonOh Susanna

2:20

