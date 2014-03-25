Electric Blues

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Kai Strauss
1
I Used to Have a Woman
Sugar RayKai Strauss
2
Commit a Crime
3
One Woman Man
Darrell NulischKai Strauss
4
Hard Life
5
Home in My Heart
Boyd SmallKai Strauss
6
Highway Blues
7
When the Cat Is Gone the Mice Play
Keith DunnKai Strauss
8
Waiting on You
9
I'm About to Lose My Mind
10
You're the One
11
Millwheel
Sax GordonKai Strauss
12
Something for Nothing
13
Trying to Get You out of My Mind
Doug JayKai Strauss
14
If I Ever Get Lucky
In My Prime
In My Prime (Single)
Guest in the House of the Blues
Live in Concert
Getting Personal
I Go by Feel