Альбом
Постер альбома Electric Blues

Electric Blues

Kai Strauss

Continental Record Services  • Блюз  • 2014

1

I Used to Have a Woman

Sugar RayKai Strauss

5:15

2

Commit a Crime

Kai Strauss

4:10

3

One Woman Man

Darrell NulischKai Strauss

3:02

4

Hard Life

Sugar RayKai Strauss

4:58

5

Home in My Heart

Boyd SmallKai Strauss

3:02

6

Highway Blues

Kai Strauss

5:07

7

When the Cat Is Gone the Mice Play

Keith DunnKai Strauss

2:58

8

Waiting on You

Sugar RayKai Strauss

3:25

9

I'm About to Lose My Mind

Darrell NulischKai Strauss

4:59

10

You're the One

Kai Strauss

3:00

11

Millwheel

Sax GordonKai Strauss

4:01

12

Something for Nothing

Darrell NulischKai Strauss

4:25

13

Trying to Get You out of My Mind

Doug JayKai Strauss

4:26

14

If I Ever Get Lucky

Kai Strauss

3:46

