Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of the Kerrville Folk Festival

The Best of the Kerrville Folk Festival

Various Artists

Silverwolf Productions  • Фолк  • 2007

1

The Baby Sitter's Here

Dar Williams

4:15

2

Arrowhead

Richard Shindell

4:03

3

Troubled Mind

Catie Curtis

3:43

4

Paperback Man

Ellis Paul

4:55

5

Howl at the Moon

Cheryl Wheeler

3:25

6

When the Tears Fall Down

Jimmy Lafave

4:04

7

St. Mary's of Regret

Susan Werner

4:21

8

Walking Back Home

Eric Taylor

4:02

9

Wilson's Track

Kevin Welch

4:03

10

No Matter What Goes Right

Trout Fishing in America

4:31

11

Welcome to the Real World

Butch Hancock

5:55

12

Stupid Song About Texas

Austin Lounge Lizards

3:48

13

Christians and Pagans

Dar Williams

3:12

14

Seventy Five Septembers

Cheryl Wheeler

4:08

15

The Open Space

Jimmy Lafave

3:36

16

Texas, Texas

Eric Taylor

4:31

17

Thristy Boots

Eric Anderson

6:20

18

Highway Cafe of the Damned

Austin Lounge Lizards

3:04

19

Dandelion

Catie Curtis

3:29

20

Amelia Earhart's Last Flight

Kinky Friedman

3:03

21

Dust of the Chase

Ray Wylie Hubbard

5:25

22

Take Me with You

Sara Hickman

4:34

23

Telephone Blues

Angela Strehli

4:57

24

Another Time and Place

Dave Van Ronk

4:12

25

Sometimes I Feel Myself Slippin'

Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown

9:06

26

My Man Is a Two Timer

Marcia Ball

4:44

27

I Can Be Had

Josh White Jr

6:20

28

Amazing Grace

Odetta

2:13

