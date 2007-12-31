The Best of the Kerrville Folk Festival

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
The Baby Sitter's Here
Dar Williams
2
Arrowhead
Richard Shindell
3
Troubled Mind
Catie Curtis
4
Paperback Man
Ellis Paul
5
Howl at the Moon
Cheryl Wheeler
6
When the Tears Fall Down
Jimmy Lafave
7
St. Mary's of Regret
Susan Werner
8
Walking Back Home
Eric Taylor
9
Wilson's Track
Kevin Welch
10
No Matter What Goes Right
Trout Fishing in America
11
Welcome to the Real World
Butch Hancock
12
Stupid Song About Texas
Austin Lounge Lizards
13
Christians and Pagans
14
Seventy Five Septembers
15
The Open Space
16
Texas, Texas
17
Thristy Boots
Eric Anderson
18
Highway Cafe of the Damned
19
Dandelion
20
Amelia Earhart's Last Flight
Kinky Friedman
21
Dust of the Chase
Ray Wylie Hubbard
22
Take Me with You
Sara Hickman
23
Telephone Blues
Angela Strehli
24
Another Time and Place
Dave Van Ronk
25
Sometimes I Feel Myself Slippin'
Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown
26
My Man Is a Two Timer
Marcia Ball
27
I Can Be Had
Josh White Jr
28
Amazing Grace
Odetta