Альбом
Постер альбома Best of the Kerrville Folk Festival, Vol. 2

Best of the Kerrville Folk Festival, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Silverwolf Productions  • Разная  • 2003

1

Christians and Pagens

Dar Williams

3:12

2

Seventy-Five Semtembers

Cheryl Wheeler

4:08

3

The Open Space

Jimmy Lafave

3:36

4

Texas Texas

Eric Taylor

4:31

5

Thirsty Boots

Eric Andersen

6:20

6

Highway Cafe of the Damned

Austin Lounge Lizards

3:04

7

Dandelion

Catie Curtis

3:29

8

Amelia Earhart's Last Flight

Kinky Friedman

3:03

9

Dust of the Chase

Ray Willie Hubbard

5:25

10

Take Me with You

Sara Hickman

4:34

11

Telephone Blues

Angela Strehli

4:57

12

Another Time and Place

Dave Van Ronk

4:12

13

Somthimes I Feel Myself Slippen'

Gatesmouth Brown

9:06

14

My Man Is a Two Timer

Marcia Bell

4:44

15

I Can Be Had

Josh White Jr

6:20

16

Amazing Grace

Odetta

2:13

