Flower of Scotland the Essential Anthems

Various Artists
1
Flower of Scotland
The Alexander Brothers
2
PipesDrums of the Kings Own Scottish Borderers
3
Highland Cathedral
PipesDrums of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
4
The Skye Boat Song
Pipe Major Derek Potter
5
The Ghosts of Culloden
Leigh Garden
6
Amazing Grace
7
The Dark Island
Kaitlyn
8
I Belong to Glasgow
Lou Grant
9
Caledonia
Lone Star Pipers
10
Scotland Forever
Sydney Devine
11
The Gael
12
Loch Lomond
Mary Cameron
13
Donald Where's Your Troosers
Andy Stewart
14
Always Argyll
Pipe Major Jim Motherwell
15
Glencoe
16
The Green Hills of Tyrol
17
A Fond Kiss
Ann Williamson
18
Scotland the Brave / Highland Laddie / The Black Bear
19
Will Ye No Come Back Again
North Sea Gas
20
Auld Lang Syne
