Альбом
Flower of Scotland the Essential Anthems

Flower of Scotland the Essential Anthems

Various Artists

BGS Productions Ltd  • Музыка мира  • 2014

1

Flower of Scotland

The Alexander Brothers

2:57

2

Flower of Scotland

PipesDrums of the Kings Own Scottish Borderers

1:24

3

Highland Cathedral

PipesDrums of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:08

4

The Skye Boat Song

Pipe Major Derek Potter

1:40

5

The Ghosts of Culloden

Leigh Garden

3:33

6

Amazing Grace

PipesDrums of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:25

7

The Dark Island

Kaitlyn

2:35

8

I Belong to Glasgow

Lou Grant

3:05

9

Caledonia

Lone Star Pipers

3:10

10

Scotland Forever

Sydney Devine

3:29

11

The Gael

PipesDrums of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

3:56

12

Loch Lomond

Mary Cameron

3:18

13

Donald Where's Your Troosers

Andy Stewart

1:09

14

Always Argyll

Pipe Major Jim Motherwell

1:56

15

Glencoe

Leigh Garden

4:58

16

The Green Hills of Tyrol

PipesDrums of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

2:16

17

A Fond Kiss

Ann Williamson

3:58

18

Scotland the Brave / Highland Laddie / The Black Bear

PipesDrums of the Kings Own Scottish Borderers

1:52

19

Will Ye No Come Back Again

North Sea Gas

4:42

20

Auld Lang Syne

The Alexander Brothers

3:39

