Music by John Jenkins and William Croft

The Parley of Instruments
1
Lady Katherine Audley's Bells
2
4 Part Ayre "A New Year's Gift"
3
Suite in D Minor "Divisions"
4
Almain in D Major
5
Fancy Air Sett in G Minor
6
Suite of 3 Part Ayres in C Major
7
Wyres in the Comedy of "Courtship a la mode"
8
Mock Song "Ah How Sweet"
9
Cantata "Lost is My Love"
10
How Charming is Beauty
11
With Noise of Cannon
12
Ayres in the Comedy of "The Funeral"
Music by William Croft
Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens (Original Game Soundtrack)
Uzaktan
Offering
Movie
What Are You On?
Issız Duvarlar
