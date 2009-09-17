Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Music by John Jenkins and William Croft

Music by John Jenkins and William Croft

The Parley of Instruments

Meridian Records  • Музыка мира  • 2009

1

Lady Katherine Audley's Bells

The Parley of Instruments

6:19

2

4 Part Ayre "A New Year's Gift"

The Parley of Instruments

4:42

3

Suite in D Minor "Divisions"

The Parley of Instruments

9:46

4

Almain in D Major

The Parley of Instruments

2:20

5

Fancy Air Sett in G Minor

The Parley of Instruments

6:40

6

Suite of 3 Part Ayres in C Major

The Parley of Instruments

6:07

7

Wyres in the Comedy of "Courtship a la mode"

The Parley of Instruments

13:37

8

Mock Song "Ah How Sweet"

The Parley of Instruments

1:44

9

Cantata "Lost is My Love"

The Parley of Instruments

5:47

10

How Charming is Beauty

The Parley of Instruments

2:33

11

With Noise of Cannon

The Parley of Instruments

2:10

12

Ayres in the Comedy of "The Funeral"

The Parley of Instruments

15:36

