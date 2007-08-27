Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jim Macleod's Hogmanay Party from Blair Castle

Jim Macleod's Hogmanay Party from Blair Castle

Various Artists

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2007

1

Road to the Isles / The Keel Row / Orange & Blue / Road to the Isles

Highland Scottishe

3:11

2

Play On (Cock O' the North) (Instrumental)

Alastair Mcdonald

2:48

3

The Original, Rachael Rae, Ray Horricks Reel

Round Reel of Eight

2:06

4

My Ain Folk

Ann Williamson

4:05

5

She Moves Through the Fair / Airlie's Big Day

1st Battalion The Black Watch PipesThe Drums

4:13

6

Castle Walls

Bill Garden Orchestra

4:00

7

Come Lets Dance & Sing / Willie the Woodpecker / Reprise: Duke of Perth

Duke of Perth

3:30

8

Auld Lang Syne (Version 1)

 🅴

Anonymous

2:53

9

The Dark Island

Piper

1:00

10

A Guid New Year

 🅴

Anonymous

0:35

11

Scotland the Brave / When You & I Were Young / Sailing up the Clyde

Gay Gordons

2:39

12

Atholl Highlanders / The Bugle Horn

Tom Johnstone

3:38

13

Play On 'Campbeltown Loch' / Big Kilmarnock Bunnet / Soor Milk Cairt / Johnny Lad (Instrumental)

The Alexander Brothers

3:48

14

Morag of Dunvegan / Caillin Mo Ruinsa / Lovely Stornoway

The Alexander Brothers

4:32

15

Instrumental Canon

PipesDrums 1st Battalion The Black Watch

3:43

16

These Are My Mountains

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:43

17

Morning Has Broken / Donald Ian Rankine / John Worth's Jig

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:52

18

Dark Lochnagar

Ann Williamson

4:29

19

Trip to Tomintoul / Midlothian Pipe Band / Reprise: Hooper's Jig

Hoopers Jig

2:19

20

A'roon the Hoose / Ma Maw's a Millionaire / When I Was Single

Alastair Mcdonald

3:21

21

Autumn Dream / The Piper's Waltz

St. Bernard's Waltz

2:59

22

Doon in the Wee Room

The Alexander Brothers

3:14

23

Salute to Miss Jean Milligan / Eaun Cumley's Reel / A Tune for Andy Burgess / Reprise: Dashing White Sergeant

Dashing White Sergeant

3:07

24

Auld Lang Syne (Version 2)

 🅴

Anonymous

1:39

