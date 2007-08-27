Jim Macleod's Hogmanay Party from Blair Castle

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Road to the Isles / The Keel Row / Orange & Blue / Road to the Isles
Highland Scottishe
2
Play On (Cock O' the North) (Instrumental)
Alastair Mcdonald
3
The Original, Rachael Rae, Ray Horricks Reel
Round Reel of Eight
4
My Ain Folk
Ann Williamson
5
She Moves Through the Fair / Airlie's Big Day
1st Battalion The Black Watch PipesThe Drums
6
Castle Walls
Bill Garden Orchestra
7
Come Lets Dance & Sing / Willie the Woodpecker / Reprise: Duke of Perth
Duke of Perth
8
Auld Lang Syne (Version 1)
Anonymous
9
The Dark Island
Piper
10
A Guid New Year
11
Scotland the Brave / When You & I Were Young / Sailing up the Clyde
Gay Gordons
12
Atholl Highlanders / The Bugle Horn
Tom Johnstone
13
Play On 'Campbeltown Loch' / Big Kilmarnock Bunnet / Soor Milk Cairt / Johnny Lad (Instrumental)
The Alexander Brothers
14
Morag of Dunvegan / Caillin Mo Ruinsa / Lovely Stornoway
15
Instrumental Canon
PipesDrums 1st Battalion The Black Watch
16
These Are My Mountains
Jim MacLeodHis Band
17
Morning Has Broken / Donald Ian Rankine / John Worth's Jig
18
Dark Lochnagar
19
Trip to Tomintoul / Midlothian Pipe Band / Reprise: Hooper's Jig
Hoopers Jig
20
A'roon the Hoose / Ma Maw's a Millionaire / When I Was Single
21
Autumn Dream / The Piper's Waltz
St. Bernard's Waltz
22
Doon in the Wee Room
23
Salute to Miss Jean Milligan / Eaun Cumley's Reel / A Tune for Andy Burgess / Reprise: Dashing White Sergeant
Dashing White Sergeant
24
Auld Lang Syne (Version 2)
Winter Lounge Affairs
Warm Winter
Instrumental R&B Beats Vol. 4 - Instrumental Versions of The Greatest R&B Hits
You Remain (Karaoke Version)
Give It Up
Keep the Fire
