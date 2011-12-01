The Spirit of Christmas Present

Слушатели
The Elysian Singers of London
1
Missa Carolae: Processional Introit - Kyrie Eleison
2
Dominus dabit benignitatem
3
I Sing of a Maiden
4
A Hymn to the Virgin
5
Remember, O Thou Man
6
Missa Carolae: Gloria in Excelsis
7
Spring in Winter
8
Carol of the Birds
9
The Angel Gabriel
10
Missa Carolae: Sanctus - Benedictus
11
Before the Paling of the Stars
12
Bring Rest, Sweet Dreaming Child
13
O Radiant Dawn
14
Missa Carolae: Agnus Dei
15
Silent Night
