Альбом
Постер альбома The Spirit of Christmas Present

The Spirit of Christmas Present

The Elysian Singers of London

Meridian Records  • Музыка мира  • 2011

1

Missa Carolae: Processional Introit - Kyrie Eleison

The Elysian Singers of London

7:09

2

Dominus dabit benignitatem

The Elysian Singers of London

4:40

3

I Sing of a Maiden

The Elysian Singers of London

3:20

4

A Hymn to the Virgin

The Elysian Singers of London

4:27

5

Remember, O Thou Man

The Elysian Singers of London

3:19

6

Missa Carolae: Gloria in Excelsis

The Elysian Singers of London

4:09

7

Spring in Winter

The Elysian Singers of London

2:26

8

Carol of the Birds

The Elysian Singers of London

2:48

9

The Angel Gabriel

The Elysian Singers of London

3:43

10

Missa Carolae: Sanctus - Benedictus

The Elysian Singers of London

4:09

11

Before the Paling of the Stars

The Elysian Singers of London

2:43

12

Bring Rest, Sweet Dreaming Child

The Elysian Singers of London

4:37

13

O Radiant Dawn

The Elysian Singers of London

3:55

14

Missa Carolae: Agnus Dei

The Elysian Singers of London

4:19

15

Silent Night

The Elysian Singers of London

3:34

