Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Let Me Fly

Let Me Fly

David Friedman

Midder Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Let Me Fly

David Friedman

2:16

2

Listen to My Heart

David Friedman

3:41

3

Live It Up

David Friedman

2:24

4

My Simple Wish

David Friedman

2:58

5

Open Your Eyes to Love

David Friedman

2:09

6

The Gift of Trouble

David Friedman

3:06

7

There Is Life

David Friedman

3:02

8

The Truth About Christmas

David Friedman

3:57

9

Trick of Fate

David Friedman

4:12

10

Trust the Wind

David Friedman

2:39

11

We Can Be Kind

David Friedman

3:59

12

We Live on Borrowed Time

David Friedman

3:24

13

What I Was Dreaming Of

David Friedman

3:13

14

You're Already There

David Friedman

3:06

15

You're There

David Friedman

2:37

16

Your Love

David Friedman

3:20

1

Let Me Fly

David Friedman

2:16

2

Listen to My Heart

David Friedman

3:41

3

Live It Up

David Friedman

2:24

4

My Simple Wish

David Friedman

2:58

5

Open Your Eyes to Love

David Friedman

2:09

6

The Gift of Trouble

David Friedman

3:06

7

There Is Life

David Friedman

3:02

8

The Truth About Christmas

David Friedman

3:57

9

Trick of Fate

David Friedman

4:12

10

Trust the Wind

David Friedman

2:39

11

We Can Be Kind

David Friedman

3:59

12

We Live on Borrowed Time

David Friedman

3:24

13

What I Was Dreaming Of

David Friedman

3:13

14

You're Already There

David Friedman

3:06

15

You're There

David Friedman

2:37

16

Your Love

David Friedman

3:20

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Surge Of Silence

Surge Of Silence

Постер альбома Catch Me

Catch Me

Постер альбома Surge Of Silence, Pt.1

Surge Of Silence, Pt.1

Постер альбома You Taught My Heart to Sing

You Taught My Heart to Sing

Постер альбома Sogni d'oro

Sogni d'oro

Постер альбома Flight

Flight