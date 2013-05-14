Слушатели
David Friedman
1
Let Me Fly
2
Listen to My Heart
3
Live It Up
4
My Simple Wish
5
Open Your Eyes to Love
6
The Gift of Trouble
7
There Is Life
8
The Truth About Christmas
9
Trick of Fate
10
Trust the Wind
11
We Can Be Kind
12
We Live on Borrowed Time
13
What I Was Dreaming Of
14
You're Already There
15
You're There
16
Your Love
Surge Of Silence
Catch Me
Surge Of Silence, Pt.1
You Taught My Heart to Sing
Sogni d'oro
Flight
