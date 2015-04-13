Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rumi: Journeys into the Music and Silence of the Heart

Rumi: Journeys into the Music and Silence of the Heart

Olly Blanchflower, George Hadjineophytou, Paul Cheneour, Dilly Meah, Duncan Mackintosh, Ashley Ramsden

NorthStar Music  • New Age  • 2015

1

Come Come

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

1:16

2

Be Your Note

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

1:44

3

Today

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

0:51

4

Doorway

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

0:34

5

Breeze at Dawn

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

2:10

6

This Being Human

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

5:34

7

Lost Camel

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

4:37

8

Love's Confusing Joy

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

0:32

9

Firebird

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

1:17

10

Saba

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

3:47

11

The One Thing

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

3:30

12

Borrow the Beloved's Eyes

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

4:07

13

Chick Pea

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

2:11

14

Spiritual Windowshoppers

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

1:39

15

Tending 2 Shops

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

1:46

16

The Weaver's Stone

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

4:34

17

White Cow

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

2:17

18

Breadmaking

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

7:37

19

You Are Not a Single You

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

5:00

20

Quatrains & Short Poems: There Is No Companion / Drum Sound / Out Beyond / The Minuet I Heard / The Way of Love / The Clear Bead / Living on the Lip / Come to the Orchard / Birdsong / Love to Kiss You

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

10:57

21

Ecstatic Love

Dilly MeahAshley RamsdenDuncan MackintoshGeorge HadjineophytouOlly BlanchflowerPaul Cheneour

2:20

