Jason and the Argonauts

Bernard Herrmann
1
Jason Prelude
2
The Prophecy / The Battle
3
River Bank
4
The Feast
5
The Oak Grove / The Ascension
6
Mount Olympus
7
The Olympic Games
8
Departure
9
Hera's Effigy
10
Argo
11
The Titans / The Chamber / The Door
12
Talos / The Boat / The Wreck
13
Hera Speaks
14
The Attack / Talos Heel / Talos Death
15
Sorrow / Hera's Warning
16
The Harpies
17
The Nets / The Rope / The Cage
18
Medea's Ship
19
Triton
20
Medea
21
Acastus and Jason Fight
22
Temple Dance
23
The Glade / The Godlen Fleece
24
The Hydra / The Hydra Fight
25
The Stolen Fleece / The Teeth
26
The Path / The Cure
27
Hydra's Teeth / Skeletons / Attack
28
Scherzo Macabre
29
Finale
Overture / The Fog
The 7th Voyage Of Sinbad
The Courier (King of the Khyber Rifles Soundtrack
Takes from the recording session with Bernard Herrmann/Prelude/Local Train/The Sea/The Bedroom/Exit/The Ghost/The Storm/Poetry/The In-Laws/Pranks/Dictation/London/The Spring Sea/Love/Farewell/The Passing Years/Andante Cantabile/The Late Sea/Forever
Ives, Bennett & Herrmann: Symphony No. 2 - Violin Concerto in A - Welles Raises Kane
Carlotta's Portrait
