Альбом
Постер альбома Jason and the Argonauts

Jason and the Argonauts

Bernard Herrmann

Intrada  • Разная  • 1999

1

Jason Prelude

Bernard Herrmann

1:55

2

The Prophecy / The Battle

Bernard Herrmann

3:32

3

River Bank

Bernard Herrmann

1:43

4

The Feast

Bernard Herrmann

1:01

5

The Oak Grove / The Ascension

Bernard Herrmann

1:51

6

Mount Olympus

Bernard Herrmann

0:31

7

The Olympic Games

Bernard Herrmann

1:15

8

Departure

Bernard Herrmann

2:11

9

Hera's Effigy

Bernard Herrmann

1:43

10

Argo

Bernard Herrmann

1:34

11

The Titans / The Chamber / The Door

Bernard Herrmann

2:52

12

Talos / The Boat / The Wreck

Bernard Herrmann

4:30

13

Hera Speaks

Bernard Herrmann

0:58

14

The Attack / Talos Heel / Talos Death

Bernard Herrmann

3:22

15

Sorrow / Hera's Warning

Bernard Herrmann

1:40

16

The Harpies

Bernard Herrmann

1:47

17

The Nets / The Rope / The Cage

Bernard Herrmann

2:33

18

Medea's Ship

Bernard Herrmann

1:31

19

Triton

Bernard Herrmann

2:28

20

Medea

Bernard Herrmann

2:00

21

Acastus and Jason Fight

Bernard Herrmann

1:19

22

Temple Dance

Bernard Herrmann

2:25

23

The Glade / The Godlen Fleece

Bernard Herrmann

1:06

24

The Hydra / The Hydra Fight

Bernard Herrmann

4:15

25

The Stolen Fleece / The Teeth

Bernard Herrmann

2:20

26

The Path / The Cure

Bernard Herrmann

2:07

27

Hydra's Teeth / Skeletons / Attack

Bernard Herrmann

2:04

28

Scherzo Macabre

Bernard Herrmann

3:33

29

Finale

Bernard Herrmann

1:29

