Альбом
Постер альбома Ocean Drive

Ocean Drive

Wilson McGraw

Koda Records  • Хаус  • 2020

1

Waves Sound

Wilson McGraw

3:04

2

The World Inside Your Hands

Wilson McGraw

1:56

3

Take Me Away

Wilson McGraw

2:36

4

Stay Forever

Wilson McGraw

3:01

5

Show Me Love

Wilson McGraw

2:06

6

Road Trip

Wilson McGraw

2:06

7

Ocean Drive

Wilson McGraw

2:34

8

No Worries

Wilson McGraw

1:51

9

Need to Feel Loved

Wilson McGraw

2:54

10

Mistery

Wilson McGraw

1:44

11

Love of My Life

Wilson McGraw

1:42

12

Let Her Go

Wilson McGraw

1:38

13

I Lived in LA

Wilson McGraw

1:26

14

Down By The River

Wilson McGraw

2:26

15

Desert Island

Wilson McGraw

2:19

16

A Million on My Soul

Wilson McGraw

2:30

