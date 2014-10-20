Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Celtic Christmas

Celtic Christmas

Liz Madden

Plaza Mayor Company Ltd.  • Фолк/народная  • 2014

1

O Christmas Tree

Liz Madden

2:12

2

O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Liz MaddenIrish Voices

5:07

3

Noel Nouvelet

Liz Madden

2:37

4

In the Bleak Mid Winter

Liz MaddenIrish Voices

4:54

5

Silent Night

Liz Madden

2:33

6

The Huron Carol

Liz MaddenIrish Voices

2:16

7

The First Noel

Liz Madden

3:19

8

White Christmas

Liz MaddenIrsih Voices

4:17

9

Angels We Have Heard on High

Liz Madden

2:52

10

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Liz MaddenIrsih Voices

3:23

11

Ave Maria

Liz MaddenIrish Voices

4:15

12

We Three Kings

Liz Madden

3:08

13

I Saw Three Ships

Liz MaddenIrish Voices

3:02

14

Salve Regina

Liz MaddenIrish Voices

3:07

15

Coventry Carol

Liz Madden

3:06

16

The Bells of Angelus

Liz MaddenIrish Voices

2:52

17

Gaudette

Liz Madden

2:55

18

Star in the East

Liz MaddenIrish Voices

2:44

19

Holy Holy Holy

Liz MaddenIrish Voices

4:00

20

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Liz Madden

2:41

