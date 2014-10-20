Слушатели
Liz Madden
1
O Christmas Tree
2
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Liz MaddenIrish Voices
3
Noel Nouvelet
4
In the Bleak Mid Winter
5
Silent Night
6
The Huron Carol
7
The First Noel
8
White Christmas
Liz MaddenIrsih Voices
9
Angels We Have Heard on High
10
O Little Town of Bethlehem
11
Ave Maria
12
We Three Kings
13
I Saw Three Ships
14
Salve Regina
15
Coventry Carol
16
The Bells of Angelus
17
Gaudette
18
Star in the East
19
Holy Holy Holy
20
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Celtic Daydreams
Celtic Dream
Celtic Christmas, Vol. 2
Celtic Heritage
She Moved Through the Fair
Sunset Songs
