Four Classic Albums (Miles Ahead / Sketches of Spain / Porgy and Bess / Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Miles Davis
1
Springsville (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]
2
The Maids of Cadiz (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]
3
The Duke (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]
4
My Ship (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]
5
Miles Ahead (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]
6
Blues for Pablo (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]
7
New Rhumba (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]
8
The Meaning of the Blues (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]
9
Lament (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]
10
I Don't Wanna Be Kissed (By Anyone but You) [Miles Ahead] [Remastered]
11
Concierto De Aranjuez (Adagio) [Sketches of Spain] [Remastered]
12
Will O' the Wisp (Sketches of Spain) [Remastered]
13
The Pan Piper (Sketches of Spain) [Remastered]
14
Saeta (Sketches of Spain) [Remastered]
15
Solea (Sketches of Spain) [Remastered]
16
Buzzard Song (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
17
Bess, You Is My Woman Now (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
18
Gone (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
19
Gone, Gone, Gone (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
20
Summertime (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
21
Oh Bess, Where's My Bess (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
22
Prayer (Oh Doctor Jesus) [Porgy & Bess] [Remastered]
23
Fisherman, Strawberry and Devil Crab (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
24
My Man's Gone Now (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
25
It Ain't Necessarily So (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
26
Here Come De Honey Man (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
27
I Loves You, Porgy (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
28
There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon for New York (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]
29
Generique (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
30
L'assassinat De Carala (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
31
Sur L'autoroute (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
32
Julien Dans L'ascenseur (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
33
Florence Sur Les Champs Elysees (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
34
Diner Au Motel (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
35
Evasion De Julien (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
36
Visite Du Vigile (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
37
Au Bar Du Petit Bac (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
38
Chez Le Photographe Du Motel (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]
Jazz Legends
Complete Studio & Live Masters with Bill Evans
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Miles Davis
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Miles Davis & John Coltrane
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Miles Davis
Freeloader
Показать ещё
All Around Us
All the Greatest Songs
Out of the Cool
Follow Me
Love & Blues in the City
Christmas In The Old Home