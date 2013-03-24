Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Four Classic Albums (Miles Ahead / Sketches of Spain / Porgy and Bess / Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Four Classic Albums (Miles Ahead / Sketches of Spain / Porgy and Bess / Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

Avid Entertainment  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Springsville (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:26

2

The Maids of Cadiz (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:55

3

The Duke (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:34

4

My Ship (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

4:27

5

Miles Ahead (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:30

6

Blues for Pablo (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

5:19

7

New Rhumba (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

4:35

8

The Meaning of the Blues (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:50

9

Lament (Miles Ahead) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:16

10

I Don't Wanna Be Kissed (By Anyone but You) [Miles Ahead] [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:13

11

Concierto De Aranjuez (Adagio) [Sketches of Spain] [Remastered]

 🅴

Miles Davis

16:22

12

Will O' the Wisp (Sketches of Spain) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:50

13

The Pan Piper (Sketches of Spain) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:56

14

Saeta (Sketches of Spain) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

5:09

15

Solea (Sketches of Spain) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

12:19

16

Buzzard Song (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

4:10

17

Bess, You Is My Woman Now (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

5:14

18

Gone (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:40

19

Gone, Gone, Gone (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:07

20

Summertime (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:21

21

Oh Bess, Where's My Bess (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

4:32

22

Prayer (Oh Doctor Jesus) [Porgy & Bess] [Remastered]

Miles Davis

4:43

23

Fisherman, Strawberry and Devil Crab (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

4:09

24

My Man's Gone Now (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

6:18

25

It Ain't Necessarily So (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

4:27

26

Here Come De Honey Man (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

1:21

27

I Loves You, Porgy (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:43

28

There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon for New York (Porgy & Bess) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:29

29

Generique (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:50

30

L'assassinat De Carala (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:12

31

Sur L'autoroute (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:20

32

Julien Dans L'ascenseur (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:11

33

Florence Sur Les Champs Elysees (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:53

34

Diner Au Motel (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

4:00

35

Evasion De Julien (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

0:55

36

Visite Du Vigile (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:07

37

Au Bar Du Petit Bac (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

2:55

38

Chez Le Photographe Du Motel (Ascenseur Pour L'echafaud) [Remastered]

Miles Davis

3:54

