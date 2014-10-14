Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Winter Fantasy

A Winter Fantasy

Maria Aragon, Liona Boyd

Moston Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2014

1

Fantasy on Silent Night

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

4:46

2

Fantasy on the Huron Carol & Coventry Carol

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

5:08

3

Christmas Through the Looking Glass: (God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Kling  Glöckchen)

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

4:10

4

Fantasy on O Holy Night

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

3:12

5

Fantasy on O Little Town of Bethlehem

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

3:49

6

Alone on Christmas Day

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

4:47

7

A Winter Fantasy:    (All Through the Night, I Saw Three Ships)

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

4:14

8

Fantasy on Good King Wenceslas

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

4:29

9

We Three Kings

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

3:52

10

Catalan Christmas Medley

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

5:35

11

My Special Christmas Present Is You (2014)

Maria AragonLiona Boyd

3:19

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома My Special Christmas Present Is You

My Special Christmas Present Is You