Альбом
Постер альбома Lost for Words (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Lost for Words (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Andre Matthias

Plaza Mayor Company Ltd.  • Cаундтреки  • 2015

1

A New City

Andre Matthias

4:03

2

Harbour Crossing

Andre Matthias

2:10

3

The Encounter

Andre Matthias

2:44

4

Lost in Work

Andre Matthias

1:04

5

You. I. Us… Go on Date?

Andre Matthias

4:28

6

Now a Foot Soldier

Andre Matthias

1:33

7

Follow Your Heart

Andre Matthias

1:44

8

Yes Is Yes. No Is No.

Andre Matthias

2:12

9

Heart Strings (Preludio from the Cello Suite N.1, Bwv 1007)

Andre Matthias

1:36

10

Love Theme: Lost for Words

Andre Matthias

4:17

11

Clouds

Andre Matthias

2:14

12

Three Days

Andre Matthias

2:29

13

A Big World

Andre Matthias

3:03

14

Home for the Holidays

Andre Matthias

2:09

15

Against All Odds

Andre Matthias

5:15

16

Raindrops and Tears

Andre Matthias

1:24

17

Forget the Words… Follow Your Heart

Andre Matthias

4:07

