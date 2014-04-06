Let No Man Write My Epitaph (Remastered)

Слушатели
Ella Fitzgerald
Black Coffee
Angel Eyes
I Cried for You
I Can't Give You Anything but Love
Then You've Never Been Blue
I Hadn't Anyone Till You From
My Melancholy Baby
Misty
September Song
One for My Baby
Who's Sorry Now
I'm Getting Sentimental over You
Reach for Tomorrow
Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin
Swings Lightly
Ella Sings and Nelson Swings
Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Болажон
Дурдонаи падар
Eylülce Türküler
Go'zallar
Shahri vafo
Dilozor