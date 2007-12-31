Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Mad Dogs & Englishmen (Remastered)

Mad Dogs & Englishmen (Remastered)

Noël Coward

Avid Entertainment  • Джаз  • 2007

1

Medley: I'll See You Again / Dance Little Lady / Poor Little Rich Girl / A Room with a View / Someday I'll Find You / I'll Follow My Secret Heart / If Love Were All / Play, Orchestra, Play (Remastered)

 🅴

Noël Coward

5:06

2

Uncle Harry (Las Vegas 1955) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:50

3

Loch Lomond (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:37

4

A Bar on the Piccolo Marina (Remastered)

Noël Coward

4:55

5

World Weary (Las Vegas 1955) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:18

6

Nina (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:59

7

Mad Dogs and Englishmen (Las Vegas 1955) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:52

8

Matelot (Remastered)

Noël Coward

4:40

9

Alice Is at It Again (Las Vegas 1955) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:36

10

A Room with a View (Las Vegas 1955) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:11

11

Let's Do It (Remastered)

Noël Coward

4:09

12

The Party's over Now (Las Vegas 1955) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

1:35

13

London Pride (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:21

14

Could You Please Oblige Us with a Bren Gun (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:26

15

Imagine the Duchess's Feelings (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:27

16

Don't Let's Be Beastly to the Germans (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:12

17

His Excellency Regrets (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:08

18

Josephine (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:43

19

Don't Make Fun of the Fair (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:04

20

I'll See You Again / Dance Little Lady / Poor Little Rich Girl / A Room with a View (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:31

21

Any Little Fish / You Were There / Someday I'll Find You / I'll Follow My Secret Heart / If Love Were All / Play, Orchestra, Play (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:30

22

There Are Bad Times Just Around the Corner (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:28

23

I Like America (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:12

24

Louisa (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:41

25

Half-Caste Woman (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:34

26

I Went to a Marvellous Party (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:51

27

Time and Again (Remastered)

Noël Coward

4:04

28

Why Must the Show Go On? (Remastered)

Noël Coward

4:00

29

New York Medley: Let's Say Goodbye / Teach Me to Dance Like Grandma / We Were Dancing / Sigh No More / Ziguener / You Were There / Nevermore / I'll See You Again / Mad Dogs and Englishmen (Remastered)

 🅴

Noël Coward

5:09

30

What's Going to Happen to the Tots? (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:31

31

Sail Away (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:26

32

Wait a Bit, Joe (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:50

33

Twentieth Century Blues (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:38

34

I Wonder What Happened to Him (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:57

35

The Party's over Now (New York 1956) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

0:33

36

A Room with a View (London 1954) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:27

37

Don't Put Your Daughter on the Stage Mrs. Worthington (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:09

38

World Weary (London 1954) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:51

39

Alice Is at It Again (London 1954) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:21

40

Someday I'll Find You (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:26

41

Mad Dogs and Englishmen (London 1954) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:42

42

Poor Little Rich Girl (Remastered)

Noël Coward

2:58

43

Uncle Harry (London 1954) (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:52

44

I'll See You Again (Remastered)

Noël Coward

3:10

