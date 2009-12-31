Memphis Blues, Vol. 3 (1927 - 1930)

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Sun Brimmer's Blues
Memphis Jug Band
2
Stingy Woman Blues
3
Memphis Jug-Blues
4
Newport News Blues
5
Snitchin' Gambler Blues
6
She Stays out All Night Long
7
Lindberg Hop (Overseas Stomp)
8
Stealin' Stealin'
9
Turpentine Blues
Casey Bill Weldon
10
Hitch Me to Your Buggy
11
Vol Stevens Blues
Vol Stevens
12
Baby Got the Rickets
13
Better Leave That Stuff Alone
Will Shade
14
She Stabbed Me with an Ice-Pick
15
Won't You Be Kind to Me?
Hattie Hart
16
You Wouldn't Would You Papa?
17
Cash Money Blues
Kaiser Clifton
18
Fort Worth and Denver Blues
19
She'll Be Back Someday
20
Teach Me Right from Wrong
