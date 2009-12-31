Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Memphis Blues, Vol. 3 (1927 - 1930)

Memphis Blues, Vol. 3 (1927 - 1930)

Various Artists

Document Records  • Блюз  • 2009

1

Sun Brimmer's Blues

Memphis Jug Band

3:27

2

Stingy Woman Blues

Memphis Jug Band

3:11

3

Memphis Jug-Blues

Memphis Jug Band

2:56

4

Newport News Blues

Memphis Jug Band

3:12

5

Snitchin' Gambler Blues

Memphis Jug Band

3:09

6

She Stays out All Night Long

Memphis Jug Band

2:54

7

Lindberg Hop (Overseas Stomp)

Memphis Jug Band

2:50

8

Stealin' Stealin'

Memphis Jug Band

3:13

9

Turpentine Blues

Casey Bill Weldon

3:17

10

Hitch Me to Your Buggy

Casey Bill Weldon

3:02

11

Vol Stevens Blues

Vol Stevens

2:54

12

Baby Got the Rickets

Vol Stevens

2:54

13

Better Leave That Stuff Alone

Will Shade

3:25

14

She Stabbed Me with an Ice-Pick

Will Shade

3:26

15

Won't You Be Kind to Me?

Hattie Hart

3:16

16

You Wouldn't Would You Papa?

Hattie Hart

3:12

17

Cash Money Blues

Kaiser Clifton

2:53

18

Fort Worth and Denver Blues

Kaiser Clifton

3:17

19

She'll Be Back Someday

Kaiser Clifton

3:02

20

Teach Me Right from Wrong

Kaiser Clifton

3:02

