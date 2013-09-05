Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Too Marvelous for Words

Too Marvelous for Words

Billie Holiday

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Too Marvelous for Words

Billie Holiday

2:14

2

Willow Weep for Me

Billie Holiday

3:59

3

He's Funny That Way

Billie Holiday

3:04

4

Miss Brown to You

Billie Holiday

1:57

5

You're Driving Me Crazy

Billie Holiday

1:10

6

Aint Nobody's Business If I Do

Billie Holiday

2:15

7

Billie's Blues

Billie Holiday

3:25

8

You Go to My Head

Billie Holiday

3:01

9

Them There Eyes

Billie Holiday

1:55

10

I Cover the Waterfront

Billie Holiday

4:36

11

I Love You, Porgy

Billie Holiday

3:09

12

I Only Have Eyes for You

Billie Holiday

2:48

13

Lover Come Back to Me

Billie Holiday

2:16

