Various Artists
1
Peace Will Come
The Jublinares
2
Safe in the Arms of Jesus
Ann Williamson
3
Pride of Erin Waltz
Gordon Pattullo's Ceilidh Band
4
Strip the Willow
5
Broon's Reel
6
All Things Bright and Beautiful
7
How Great Thou Art
Brendan Quinn
8
Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory
Cregach Choir
9
Hullighan's Jig
10
Circassian Circle
11
Tell Me the Old, Old Story
12
What a Friend We Have in Jesus
Irish Gospel Choir
13
Dashing White Sergeant
14
Just a Closer Walk Withthee
Emerald Pan Pipe Players
15
Boston Two-Step
16
Scottish Waltz