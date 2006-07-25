Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live in Malmö

Live in Malmö

Malmö Brandkårs Orkester

Four Leaf Clover Records  • Разная  • 1996

1

Also Sprach Zarathustra (Live)

Malmö Brandkårs Orkester

1:25

2

Anchors Aweigh (Live)

Malmö Brandkårs Orkester

3:00

3

This Is the Moment (Live)

Christopher Wollter

3:30

4

You and I (Live)

Christopher WollterAnki Albertsson

3:51

5

Skomakare Anton (Live)

Hasse Andersson

3:01

6

Send in the Clowns (Live)

Marianne Mörck

3:37

7

Marsch Pannkaka (Live)

Malmö Brandkårs Orkester

3:16

8

Feeling Good (Live)

Christopher Wollter

4:12

9

Låt Kärleken Slå Rot (Live)

Anki Albertsson

4:23

10

Frälsningssoldaten (Live)

Hasse Andersson

3:45

11

Love Me With All Your Heart (Live)

Anki Albertsson

2:50

12

You're the One That I Want (Live)

Christopher WollterAnki Albertsson

2:54

13

Änglahund (Live)

Hasse Andersson

4:44

14

Tribute to Abba (Live)

Malmö Brandkårs Orkester

3:23

