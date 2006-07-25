Live in Malmö

Слушатели
Malmö Brandkårs Orkester
1
Also Sprach Zarathustra (Live)
2
Anchors Aweigh (Live)
3
This Is the Moment (Live)
Christopher Wollter
4
You and I (Live)
Christopher WollterAnki Albertsson
5
Skomakare Anton (Live)
Hasse Andersson
6
Send in the Clowns (Live)
Marianne Mörck
7
Marsch Pannkaka (Live)
8
Feeling Good (Live)
9
Låt Kärleken Slå Rot (Live)
Anki Albertsson
10
Frälsningssoldaten (Live)
11
Love Me With All Your Heart (Live)
12
You're the One That I Want (Live)
13
Änglahund (Live)
14
Tribute to Abba (Live)
Julen Är Här