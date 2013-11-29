Put Your Trust in Jesus This Christmas

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
A Mother's Last Word to Her Daughter
Washington Phillips
2
I Want My Crown
Bozie Sturdivant
3
Your Enemy Cannot Harm You
Rev. Edward W. Clayborn
4
When the Saints Go Marching In
Blind Willie Johnson
5
I've Got the Key to the Kingdom
6
Heaven Is My View
Sam Butler
7
There's a City Built of Mansions
Nugrape Twins
8
Holy Mountain
Elder Otis Jones
9
Go with Me to That Land
10
The Great Reaping Day
Bessie Johnson
11
Christians Fight On
12
In That Day
Arizona Dranes
13
Jonah in the Wilderness
Henry Thomas
14
Put Your Trust in Jesus
Rev. J. C. Burnett
15
I'll Be Satisfied
Blind Joe Taggart
16
The Gospel Train Is Coming
The Guitar Evangelist