Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Put Your Trust in Jesus This Christmas

Put Your Trust in Jesus This Christmas

Various Artists

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Фолк  • 2013

1

A Mother's Last Word to Her Daughter

Washington Phillips

2:54

2

I Want My Crown

Bozie Sturdivant

3:16

3

Your Enemy Cannot Harm You

Rev. Edward W. Clayborn

2:58

4

When the Saints Go Marching In

Blind Willie Johnson

1:50

5

I've Got the Key to the Kingdom

Washington Phillips

3:02

6

Heaven Is My View

Sam Butler

2:43

7

There's a City Built of Mansions

Nugrape Twins

2:57

8

Holy Mountain

Elder Otis Jones

3:09

9

Go with Me to That Land

Blind Willie Johnson

3:05

10

The Great Reaping Day

Bessie Johnson

2:54

11

Christians Fight On

Sam Butler

2:39

12

In That Day

Arizona Dranes

2:52

13

Jonah in the Wilderness

Henry Thomas

2:44

14

Put Your Trust in Jesus

Rev. J. C. Burnett

2:53

15

I'll Be Satisfied

Blind Joe Taggart

3:04

16

The Gospel Train Is Coming

The Guitar Evangelist

2:49

1

A Mother's Last Word to Her Daughter

Washington Phillips

2:54

2

I Want My Crown

Bozie Sturdivant

3:16

3

Your Enemy Cannot Harm You

Rev. Edward W. Clayborn

2:58

4

When the Saints Go Marching In

Blind Willie Johnson

1:50

5

I've Got the Key to the Kingdom

Washington Phillips

3:02

6

Heaven Is My View

Sam Butler

2:43

7

There's a City Built of Mansions

Nugrape Twins

2:57

8

Holy Mountain

Elder Otis Jones

3:09

9

Go with Me to That Land

Blind Willie Johnson

3:05

10

The Great Reaping Day

Bessie Johnson

2:54

11

Christians Fight On

Sam Butler

2:39

12

In That Day

Arizona Dranes

2:52

13

Jonah in the Wilderness

Henry Thomas

2:44

14

Put Your Trust in Jesus

Rev. J. C. Burnett

2:53

15

I'll Be Satisfied

Blind Joe Taggart

3:04

16

The Gospel Train Is Coming

The Guitar Evangelist

2:49