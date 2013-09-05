The Charlie Shavers Quartet

Слушатели
Charlie Shavers
1
Kentucky Home
2
Fooled Again
3
My Wild Irish Rose
4
Snow in Lovers Lane
5
Love Gave Me You
6
Give Me Regards to Broadway
7
Tetched in the Head
8
Good Old Summertime
9
Carry Me Back to Old Virginy
10
Gilded Gage
11
In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree
12
You Got Nothin'
Leonard Feather Presents Maxine Sullivan
All Star Groups, 1943-44, Vol. 4
Jazz At The Philharmonic (JATP) - Carnegie Hall Concert 1952, Vol. 1
Blue Stompin'
The Most Intimate
Complete Intimate Interpretation
Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers & Thelonious Monk
Blue Train
Stan Getz & Chet Baker
The Sound
The Count Basie Edition
Modern Art (Remastered)