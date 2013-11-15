Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Various Artists

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Rocking Around the Christmas Tree

Brenda Lee

2:05

2

A Song and a Christmas Tree

Andy Williams

3:55

3

Let It Snow!

Ella Fitzgerald

2:41

4

The Christmas Tree

Eve Boswell

2:50

5

Rocking Around the Christmas Tree

Donna Fargo

1:58

6

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Judy Garland

2:42

7

The Little Christmas Tree

Nat King Cole

3:11

8

Rocking Around the Christmas Tree

The Trammps

2:40

9

O Christmas Tree

Mario Lanza

1:45

10

The Tree

Peggy Lee

1:40

11

Winter Wonderland

Smokey RobinsonThe Miracles

2:18

12

The Happiest Christmas Tree

Nat King Cole

1:51

13

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

The Beverley Sisters

2:30

14

The First Nowell

Pat Boone

2:58

15

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Frank Sinatra

2:33

