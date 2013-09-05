Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classics (Vol 2)

Classics (Vol 2)

Ella Fitzgerald

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Джаз  • 2013

1

My Cousin in Milwaukee

Ella Fitzgerald

3:10

2

Stiff Upper Lip

Ella Fitzgerald

2:53

3

I Have a Got a Crush on You

Ella Fitzgerald

3:29

4

Of Thee I Sing

Ella Fitzgerald

3:10

5

Treat Me Rough

Ella Fitzgerald

2:53

6

I Was Doing All Right

Ella Fitzgerald

3:29

7

Bidin' My Time

Ella Fitzgerald

2:42

8

Boy Wanted

Ella Fitzgerald

3:36

9

Somebody from Somewhere

Ella Fitzgerald

3:09

10

Who Cares?

Ella Fitzgerald

3:09

11

They All Laughed

Ella Fitzgerald

3:05

12

For You, For Me, For Evermore

Ella Fitzgerald

3:26

13

Soon

Ella Fitzgerald

2:22

14

The Half of It, Dearie Blues

Ella Fitzgerald

3:48

15

Love Is Sweeping the Country

Ella Fitzgerald

3:27

16

He Loves and She Loves

Ella Fitzgerald

2:49

17

Aren't You Kind of Glad We Did

Ella Fitzgerald

3:31

18

Strike up the Band

Ella Fitzgerald

2:35

19

Clap Yo' Hands

Ella Fitzgerald

2:31

20

Looking for a Boy

Ella Fitzgerald

3:08

