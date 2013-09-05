Classics (Vol 2)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ella Fitzgerald
1
My Cousin in Milwaukee
2
Stiff Upper Lip
3
I Have a Got a Crush on You
4
Of Thee I Sing
5
Treat Me Rough
6
I Was Doing All Right
7
Bidin' My Time
8
Boy Wanted
9
Somebody from Somewhere
10
Who Cares?
11
They All Laughed
12
For You, For Me, For Evermore
13
Soon
14
The Half of It, Dearie Blues
15
Love Is Sweeping the Country
16
He Loves and She Loves
17
Aren't You Kind of Glad We Did
18
Strike up the Band
19
Clap Yo' Hands
20
Looking for a Boy
Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin
Swings Lightly
Ella Sings and Nelson Swings
Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Показать ещё
Stan Getz Live at the Shrine (feat. Bob Brookmeyer) [Bonus Track Version]
Tamally
Screamin Hollerin Blues, Vol. 5
Lovin' Spree
The Best Of Basie Vol 2
Navigator