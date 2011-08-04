Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома A Jazz Hour With Benny Goodman: Stompin at the Savoy

A Jazz Hour With Benny Goodman: Stompin at the Savoy

Benny Goodman

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Джаз  • 2011

1

King Porter Stomp

Benny Goodman

3:10

2

Goodbye

Benny Goodman

3:27

3

If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

Benny Goodman

2:18

4

Down South Camp Meeting

Benny Goodman

3:20

5

Christopher Columbus

Benny Goodman

3:35

6

Bugle Call Rag

Benny Goodman

3:00

7

Goody Goody

Benny Goodman

2:31

8

Stompin' at the Savoy

Benny Goodman

3:17

9

He Ain't Got Rhythm

Benny Goodman

2:44

10

Sing Me a Swing Song (and Let Me Dance)

Benny Goodman

2:24

11

Roll 'Em

Benny Goodman

3:14

12

Sing, Sing, Sing

Benny Goodman

8:46

13

I Want to Be Happy

Benny Goodman

2:38

14

Sugar Foot Stomp

Benny Goodman

2:50

15

St. Louis Blues

Benny Goodman

5:01

16

Bach Goes to Town

Benny Goodman

2:43

17

Topsy

Benny Goodman

2:59

18

One O'Clock Jump

Benny Goodman

3:16

1

King Porter Stomp

Benny Goodman

3:10

2

Goodbye

Benny Goodman

3:27

3

If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

Benny Goodman

2:18

4

Down South Camp Meeting

Benny Goodman

3:20

5

Christopher Columbus

Benny Goodman

3:35

6

Bugle Call Rag

Benny Goodman

3:00

7

Goody Goody

Benny Goodman

2:31

8

Stompin' at the Savoy

Benny Goodman

3:17

9

He Ain't Got Rhythm

Benny Goodman

2:44

10

Sing Me a Swing Song (and Let Me Dance)

Benny Goodman

2:24

11

Roll 'Em

Benny Goodman

3:14

12

Sing, Sing, Sing

Benny Goodman

8:46

13

I Want to Be Happy

Benny Goodman

2:38

14

Sugar Foot Stomp

Benny Goodman

2:50

15

St. Louis Blues

Benny Goodman

5:01

16

Bach Goes to Town

Benny Goodman

2:43

17

Topsy

Benny Goodman

2:59

18

One O'Clock Jump

Benny Goodman

3:16

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Don't Be That Way

Don't Be That Way

Постер альбома Classic Jazz, 1931-33

Classic Jazz, 1931-33

Постер альбома Mr. Gershwin

Mr. Gershwin

Постер альбома Early Classics, 1936, Vol. 2

Early Classics, 1936, Vol. 2

Постер альбома No Music, No Life

No Music, No Life

Постер альбома Classic Jazz, 1929-33

Classic Jazz, 1929-33