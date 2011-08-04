Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Jazz Hour With Billie Holiday: Me, Myself and I

A Jazz Hour With Billie Holiday: Me, Myself and I

Billie Holiday

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Джаз  • 2011

1

What a Little Moonlight Can Do

Billie Holiday

3:00

2

Miss Brown to You

Billie Holiday

3:01

3

Twenty Four Hours a Day

Billie Holiday

3:06

4

Yankee Doodle Never Went to Town

Billie Holiday

2:46

5

If You Were Mine

Billie Holiday

3:15

6

These n' That n' Those

Billie Holiday

3:13

7

Spreadin' Rhythm Around

Billie Holiday

2:57

8

Let's Call a Heart a Heart

Billie Holiday

3:02

9

Please Keep Me In Your Dreams

Billie Holiday

2:18

10

This Year's Kisses

Billie Holiday

3:09

11

I Must Have That Man

Billie Holiday

2:58

12

I'll Get By

Billie Holiday

3:08

13

Mean to Me

Billie Holiday

3:07

14

Foolin' Myself

 🅴

Billie Holiday

2:59

15

Easy Living

Billie Holiday

3:05

16

I'll Never Be the Same

Billie Holiday

3:03

17

Me, Myself and I

Billie Holiday

2:37

18

A Sailboat In the Moonlight

Billie Holiday

2:53

19

Without Your Love

Billie Holiday

2:52

20

Getting Some Fun Out of Life

Billie Holiday

3:03

21

Trav'lin' All Alone

Billie Holiday

2:15

22

He's Funny That Way

Billie Holiday

2:38

