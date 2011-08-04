A Jazz Hour With Billie Holiday: Me, Myself and I

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Billie Holiday
1
What a Little Moonlight Can Do
2
Miss Brown to You
3
Twenty Four Hours a Day
4
Yankee Doodle Never Went to Town
5
If You Were Mine
6
These n' That n' Those
7
Spreadin' Rhythm Around
8
Let's Call a Heart a Heart
9
Please Keep Me In Your Dreams
10
This Year's Kisses
11
I Must Have That Man
12
I'll Get By
13
Mean to Me
14
Foolin' Myself
15
Easy Living
16
I'll Never Be the Same
17
Me, Myself and I
18
A Sailboat In the Moonlight
19
Without Your Love
20
Getting Some Fun Out of Life
21
Trav'lin' All Alone
22
He's Funny That Way
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Mr. Gershwin
There's No Business Like Show Business with Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday - Black'N'Blues
Jazz at the Philharmonic
Показать ещё