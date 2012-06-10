Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Enchanted Christmas

Enchanted Christmas

Michael Allen Harrison

MAH Records/SUGO Music  •  2012

1

O Come All Ye Faithful

Michael Allen Harrison

4:27

2

God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman

Michael Allen Harrison

4:23

3

Silent Night

Michael Allen Harrison

5:44

4

Angels We Have Heard On High

Michael Allen Harrison

5:04

5

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Michael Allen Harrison

4:27

6

The Christmas Song

Michael Allen Harrison

3:04

7

Thanksgiving

Michael Allen Harrison

3:25

8

O Holy Night

Michael Allen Harrison

5:40

9

Holly and the Ivy

Michael Allen Harrison

6:01

10

Canon in D Major

Michael Allen Harrison

5:47

11

Dance of the Snow Fairy

Michael Allen Harrison

5:50

12

We Three Kings

Michael Allen Harrison

3:29

13

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Michael Allen Harrison

4:03

