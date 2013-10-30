Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live 1962

Live 1962

Lenny Bruce

Top Tracks  • Другая  • 2013

1

Talks to Lady in Audience (Live)

Lenny Bruce

3:12

2

How to Relax Colored People (Live)

Lenny Bruce

5:04

3

Infidelity (Live)

Lenny Bruce

1:30

4

War Criminals (Live)

Lenny Bruce

3:02

5

Imprisonment (Live)

Lenny Bruce

0:59

6

Sex Is Dirty? (Live)

Lenny Bruce

5:40

7

Entrapment by Cops (Live)

Lenny Bruce

2:45

8

Paul Molloy and Christianity (Live)

Lenny Bruce

1:58

9

King Kong Routine (Live)

Lenny Bruce

3:25

10

Intro (Mc) [Live]

Lenny Bruce

0:19

11

Christ and Moses (Live)

Lenny Bruce

5:04

12

The Milwaukee Gig (Live)

Lenny Bruce

7:59

13

Cops,Flashlights and Bottles (Live)

Lenny Bruce

1:43

14

Who's a Fag (Live)

Lenny Bruce

3:01

15

Drugs (Live)

Lenny Bruce

1:32

16

The Bust (Live)

Lenny Bruce

1:29

