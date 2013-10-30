Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, Vol. 2

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, Vol. 2

Johnny Hallyday

Top Tracks  • Рок  • 2013

1

Blueberry Hill

Johnny Hallyday

2:38

2

Shake the Hand of a Fool

Johnny Hallyday

2:44

3

Laissez-nous twister

Johnny Hallyday

2:20

4

Dans un jardin d'amour

Johnny Hallyday

2:05

5

Pas cette chanson

Johnny Hallyday

2:42

6

C'e n'est pas juste apres tout

Johnny Hallyday

2:23

7

Serre la main d'un fou

Johnny Hallyday

2:42

8

Une fille comme toi

Johnny Hallyday

2:36

9

Hey Baby

Johnny Hallyday

2:19

10

Madison Twist

Johnny Hallyday

2:23

11

Hello Mary Lou

Johnny Hallyday

2:04

12

Feel so Fine

Johnny Hallyday

1:48

13

Take Good Care of My Baby

Johnny Hallyday

2:19

14

Bill Baily

Johnny Hallyday

2:07

15

I Got a Woman

Johnny Hallyday

3:10

16

Be Bop a Lula

Johnny Hallyday

2:36

17

You're Sixteen

Johnny Hallyday

2:20

18

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On

Johnny Hallyday

2:34

19

Maybelline

Johnny Hallyday

2:03

20

Diana

Johnny Hallyday

2:21

