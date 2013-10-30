Travelin' Blues, Vol. 4

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Blind Willie McTell
1
Hillbilly Willie's Blues
2
Cooling Board Blues
3
Your Time to Worry
4
Cold Winter Day
5
Ticket Agent Blues
6
Lay Some Flowers on My Grave
7
Let Me Stay with Yo' Yo-Yo
8
Bell Street Blues
9
God Don't Like It
10
Dying Gambler
11
Medley: Just as Well Get Ready, You Got to Die / Climbing High Mountains, Trying to Get Home
12
Talkin' to You Mama
13
East St. Louis
14
Wee Midnight Hours
15
Brown Skin Woman
16
I Keep on Drinkin'
17
Pal of Mine
18
Pal of Mine (Alternate Version)
19
Honey It Must Be Love
20
Sending up My Timber
21
Sending up My Timber (Alternate Version)
22
Lord Have Mercy If You Please
23
Trying to Get Home
24
River Jordan
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blind Willie McTell, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blind Willie McTell, Vol. 1
Complete Recorded Works, 1927-1931
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Blind Willie McTell, Vol. 2
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Blind Willie McTell, Vol. 1
Travelin' Blues
Показать ещё