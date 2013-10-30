Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Travelin' Blues, Vol. 4

Travelin' Blues, Vol. 4

Blind Willie McTell

Top Tracks  • Блюз  • 2013

1

Hillbilly Willie's Blues

Blind Willie McTell

2:47

2

Cooling Board Blues

Blind Willie McTell

3:21

3

Your Time to Worry

Blind Willie McTell

2:44

4

Cold Winter Day

Blind Willie McTell

3:11

5

Ticket Agent Blues

Blind Willie McTell

3:22

6

Lay Some Flowers on My Grave

Blind Willie McTell

3:27

7

Let Me Stay with Yo' Yo-Yo

Blind Willie McTell

3:09

8

Bell Street Blues

Blind Willie McTell

2:52

9

God Don't Like It

Blind Willie McTell

2:48

10

Dying Gambler

Blind Willie McTell

3:02

11

Medley: Just as Well Get Ready, You Got to Die / Climbing High Mountains, Trying to Get Home

Blind Willie McTell

2:59

12

Talkin' to You Mama

Blind Willie McTell

3:12

13

East St. Louis

Blind Willie McTell

2:44

14

Wee Midnight Hours

Blind Willie McTell

3:14

15

Brown Skin Woman

Blind Willie McTell

2:56

16

I Keep on Drinkin'

Blind Willie McTell

2:36

17

Pal of Mine

Blind Willie McTell

2:16

18

Pal of Mine (Alternate Version)

Blind Willie McTell

2:45

19

Honey It Must Be Love

Blind Willie McTell

2:48

20

Sending up My Timber

Blind Willie McTell

3:10

21

Sending up My Timber (Alternate Version)

Blind Willie McTell

2:56

22

Lord Have Mercy If You Please

Blind Willie McTell

2:50

23

Trying to Get Home

Blind Willie McTell

2:28

24

River Jordan

Blind Willie McTell

2:33

