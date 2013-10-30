Classic Eartha Kitt, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Eartha Kitt
1
Uska Dara (A Turkish Tale)
2
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
3
Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)
4
Avril Au Portugal (The Whisp'ring Serenade)
5
Angelitos Negros
6
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
7
Under the Bridges of Paris
8
Lilac Wine
9
Mountain High, Valley Low
10
African Lullaby
11
C'est Si Bon
Eartha Kitt - Miss Kitt" The most exciting woman in the world" (Orson Wells)
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Eartha Kitt
They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Eartha Kitt
Music around the World by Eartha Kitt
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
