The Great Vaughn Monroe Collection, Vol. 2

Vaughn Monroe
1
One Two Three O'lairy
2
The Chocolate Choo Choo
3
Like We Used to Do
4
Down in Chi Chi Hotcha Watchee
5
Fishin' for the Moon
6
Thumbs Up
7
Just a Blue Serge Suit
8
Put on Your Clown's Smock
9
Requestfully Yours
10
Under Your Window
11
Whatever Happened to You
12
Mule Train
13
Cool Water
14
The Very Thought of You
15
Bamboo
16
And It Still Goes
17
I Wish I Didn't Love You So
18
That Lucky Old Sun
All I Want for Christmas Is You
Last Christmas
Let It Snow
Vaughn Monroe Sings! Racing With The Moon
In The Middle Of The House
