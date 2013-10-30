Get Rhythm, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Johnny Cash
1
Big River
2
If the Good Lord's Willing
3
Train of Love
4
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow
5
Rock Island Line
6
Folsome Prison Blues
7
Country Boy
8
Doin' My Time
9
The Wreck of the Old '97
10
Next in Line
There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 1
Giants Country
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 1
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Johnny Cash, Vol. 2
