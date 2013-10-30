Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Foggy Day, Vol. 2

A Foggy Day, Vol. 2

Beverly Kenny

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Give Me the Simple Life

Beverly Kenny

2:21

2

Snuggled on Your Shoulder

Beverly Kenny

2:30

3

Moe's Blues

Beverly Kenny

2:18

4

This Little Town Is Paris

Beverly Kenny

3:11

5

There Will Never Be Another You

Beverly Kenny

2:13

6

Stairway to the Stars

Beverly Kenny

2:48

7

Almost Like Being in Love (Alternate Version)

Beverly Kenny

2:09

8

Ball and Chain

Beverly Kenny

3:04

9

Destination Moon

Beverly Kenny

2:22

10

I'll Know My Love

Beverly Kenny

2:35

11

Looking for a Boy

Beverly Kenny

2:20

12

Tis' Autumn

Beverly Kenny

2:30

13

Surrey with the Fringe on Top

Beverly Kenny

2:11

14

Almost Like Being in Love

Beverly Kenny

2:15

15

Mountain Greenery

Beverly Kenny

1:52

16

Violets for Your Furs

Beverly Kenny

2:23

17

Can't Get out of This Mood

Beverly Kenny

2:23

18

Snuggled on Your Shoulder (Alternate Version)

Beverly Kenny

2:09

19

Can't Get out of This Mood (False Start)

Beverly Kenny

0:21

20

Moe's Blues (Alternate Version)

Beverly Kenny

1:48

