The Essential Jazz Masters Collection, Vol. 27

Milt Buckner
1
Let Me Love You
2
Our Engagement Day
3
Irresistible You
4
Easy Come, Easy Go Lover
5
When Sunny Gets Blue
6
Turquoise
7
Idle Gossip
8
You're My Girl
9
All or Nothing at All
10
Someone Else's Love
11
Cry Me a River
12
Buck'n the Blues
13
Round Midnight
14
Sermonette
15
Please, Mr. Organ Player
16
Long Gone
17
Blue Prelude
18
Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You
19
You're Looking Good
20
Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying
Mighty High + Midnight Mood
Please, Mr. Organ Player + Send Me Softly
Movie Songs
Those Draftin' Blues
Arrows in the Gale
Fresh Fruit
