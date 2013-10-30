Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Essential Jazz Masters Collection, Vol. 27

The Essential Jazz Masters Collection, Vol. 27

Milt Buckner

Top Tracks  • Блюз  • 2013

1

Let Me Love You

Milt Buckner

2:21

2

Our Engagement Day

Milt Buckner

2:25

3

Irresistible You

Milt Buckner

2:09

4

Easy Come, Easy Go Lover

Milt Buckner

2:39

5

When Sunny Gets Blue

Milt Buckner

2:57

6

Turquoise

Milt Buckner

2:07

7

Idle Gossip

Milt Buckner

2:39

8

You're My Girl

Milt Buckner

3:10

9

All or Nothing at All

Milt Buckner

2:35

10

Someone Else's Love

Milt Buckner

2:54

11

Cry Me a River

Milt Buckner

2:36

12

Buck'n the Blues

Milt Buckner

2:49

13

Round Midnight

Milt Buckner

5:12

14

Sermonette

Milt Buckner

3:02

15

Please, Mr. Organ Player

Milt Buckner

1:55

16

Long Gone

Milt Buckner

2:22

17

Blue Prelude

Milt Buckner

3:22

18

Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You

Milt Buckner

2:44

19

You're Looking Good

Milt Buckner

2:17

20

Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying

Milt Buckner

3:10

