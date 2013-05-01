Hootenanny at the Troubadour

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Greenback Dollar
Hoyt Axton
2
Blues for a Hoot
3
House of the Rising Sun
Judy Henske
4
Go Tell It on a Mountain
5
Rebel Soldiers
The Other Singers
6
Wasn't It a Mighty Day
The Sherwood Singers
7
I'm a Drifter
Travis Edmonson
8
Eh La Bas!
9
Captain Kidd
Phil Campos
10
Soft Blow the Summer Winds
Barry
11
Come All Ye Loyal Heroes
Judy Mayhan
12
Plane Crash at Los Gatos
Paul Sykes
Sugar Mama
Tomorrow May Never Come
Second Album
Rock & Roll with Dale Hawkins, Vol. 1
The Final Note (Live at Painters Mill Music Fair - 10-17-71)
My Baby
