Альбом
Постер альбома Hootenanny at the Troubadour

Hootenanny at the Troubadour

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Greenback Dollar

Hoyt Axton

4:09

2

Blues for a Hoot

Hoyt Axton

4:31

3

House of the Rising Sun

Judy Henske

3:17

4

Go Tell It on a Mountain

Judy Henske

2:07

5

Rebel Soldiers

The Other Singers

2:54

6

Wasn't It a Mighty Day

The Sherwood Singers

2:59

7

I'm a Drifter

Travis Edmonson

3:17

8

Eh La Bas!

Travis Edmonson

2:15

9

Captain Kidd

Phil Campos

3:51

10

Soft Blow the Summer Winds

Barry

3:27

11

Come All Ye Loyal Heroes

Judy Mayhan

3:20

12

Plane Crash at Los Gatos

Paul Sykes

4:42

